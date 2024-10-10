Business

Gold futures rise Rs 156 to Rs 75,090/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 156 to Rs 75,090 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 156 or 0.21 per cent at Rs 75,090 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,216 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.31 per cent to USD 2,615 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW

Subscribe