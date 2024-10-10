Gold futures rise Rs 156 to Rs 75,090/10g

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 156 to Rs 75,090 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 156 or 0.21 per cent at Rs 75,090 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,216 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.31 per cent to USD 2,615 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW