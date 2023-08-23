Gold futures rise Rs 16 to Rs 58,590/10 gms

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gold price on Wednesday rose Rs 16 to Rs 58,590 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 16 or 0.03 per cent at Rs 58,590 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,865 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.27 per cent higher at USD 1,931.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW DRR