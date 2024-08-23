Business

Gold futures rise Rs 169 to Rs 71,363/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 169 to Rs 71,363 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 169 or 0.24 per cent at Rs 71,363 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,902 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.46 per cent to USD 2,528.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

