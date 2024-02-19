Gold futures rise Rs 170 to Rs 62,048/10 gm

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 170 to Rs 62,048 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 170, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 62,048 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,340 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.38 per cent to USD 2,031.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR