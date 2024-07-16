Business

Gold futures rise Rs 172 to Rs 73,643 per 10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 172 to Rs 73,643 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 172 or 0.23 per cent at Rs 73,643 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,177 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.36 per cent to USD 2,437.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

