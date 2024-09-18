Business

Gold futures rise Rs 18 to Rs 73,112/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday marginally increased Rs 18 to Rs 73,112 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 18 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 73,112 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,613 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.19 per cent to USD 2,597.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

