Gold futures rise Rs 18 to Rs 73,112/10g

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday marginally increased Rs 18 to Rs 73,112 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 18 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 73,112 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,613 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.19 per cent to USD 2,597.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW