#Business

Gold futures rise Rs 188 to Rs 62,550/10 g

NewsDrum Desk
15 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 188 to Rs 62,550 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 188, or 0.3 per cent, at Rs 62,550 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,411 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.34 per cent to USD 2,058.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

