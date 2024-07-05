Gold futures rise Rs 189 to Rs 72,556 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 189 to Rs 72,556 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 189, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 72,556 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,998 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.11 per cent to USD 2,371.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR