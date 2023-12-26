Gold futures rise Rs 192 to Rs 63,146/10 g

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 192 to Rs 63,146 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 192 or 0.3 per cent at Rs 63,146 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,720 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.26 per cent to USD 2,074.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC ANU ANU