Gold futures rise Rs 199 to Rs 62,163/10 g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 199 to Rs 62,163 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 199, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 62,163 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,976 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.66 per cent to USD 2,049.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

