Gold futures rise Rs 200 to Rs 71,977/10g

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 200 to Rs 71,977 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 200 or 0.28 per cent at Rs 71,977 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,678 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.15 per cent to USD 2,554.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

