Gold futures rise Rs 202 to Rs 62,070/10 grams

NewsDrum Desk
23 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 202 to Rs 62,070 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher Rs 202, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 62,070 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,214 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.53 per cent to USD 2,052.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR

