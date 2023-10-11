Gold futures rise Rs 204 to Rs 57,833 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 204 to Rs 57,833 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 204 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 57,833 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,566 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.31 per cent higher at USD 1,881.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC BAL BAL