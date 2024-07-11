Business

Gold futures rise Rs 209 to Rs 72,877 per 10 g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 209 to Rs 72,877 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 209 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 72,877 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,343 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.24 per cent to USD 2,385.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

