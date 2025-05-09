Gold futures rise Rs 220 to Rs 96,388/10g

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 220 to Rs 96,388 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 220 or 0.23 per cent at Rs 96,388 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,385 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.55 per cent to USD 3,323.89 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU