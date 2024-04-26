Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 221 to Rs 71,435 per 10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Gold price on Friday rose Rs 221 to Rs 71,435 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 221 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 71,435 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,552 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.61 per cent at USD 2,357.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

