Gold futures rise Rs 226 to Rs 61,343/10 g

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 226 to Rs 61,343 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 226 or 0.37 per cent at Rs 61,343 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,753 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.43 per cent to USD 2,002.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW