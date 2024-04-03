Gold futures rise Rs 232 to Rs 69,160 per 10 g

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 232 to Rs 69,160 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 232 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 69,160 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 24,335 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.50 per cent to USD 2,293.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW