Gold futures rise Rs 237 to Rs 70,026 per 10gm

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 237 to Rs 70,026 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 237 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 70,026 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,248 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.19 per cent to USD 2,474.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR