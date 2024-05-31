Gold futures rise Rs 24 to Rs 72,240 per 10 gm

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Gold price on Friday rose Rs 24 to Rs 72,240 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 24 or 0.03 per cent at Rs 72,240 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,059 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up 0.07 per cent at USD 2,364.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR