Gold futures rise Rs 241 to Rs 71,379 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 241 to Rs 71,379 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 241 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 71,379 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,738 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures grew 0.138 per cent to USD 2,326.70 per ounce in New York. PTI DR