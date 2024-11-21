Gold futures rise Rs 242 to Rs 76,276/10g

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 242 to Rs 76,276 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 242 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 76,276 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,313 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.24 per cent to USD 2,657.06 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW