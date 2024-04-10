Gold futures rise Rs 245 to Rs 71,585 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 245 to Rs 71,585 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 245 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 71,585 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,529 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.51 per cent to USD 2,374.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR