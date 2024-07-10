Gold futures rise Rs 246 to Rs 72,644 per 10 g

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 246 to Rs 72,644 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 246 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 72,644 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,591 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.36 per cent to USD 2,376.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW