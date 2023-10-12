Gold futures rise Rs 249 to Rs 58,189 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 249 to Rs 58,189 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 249 or 0.43 per cent at Rs 58,189 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,030 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 1,894.90 per ounce in New York. PTI HG BAL BAL