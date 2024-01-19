Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 250 to Rs 62,019/10 grams

19 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 250 to Rs 62,019 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 250, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 62,019 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,784 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.44 per cent to USD 2,030.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR

