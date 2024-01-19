Gold futures rise Rs 250 to Rs 62,019/10 grams

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 250 to Rs 62,019 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 250, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 62,019 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,784 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.44 per cent to USD 2,030.50 per ounce in New York.