Business

Gold futures rise Rs 252 to Rs 68,438 per 10gm

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 252 to Rs 68,438 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 252 or 0.37 per cent at Rs 68,438 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 3,686 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.34 per cent to USD 2,436.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

Subscribe