Gold futures rise Rs 26 to Rs 68,294 per 10gm

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 26 to Rs 68,294 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 26 or 0.04 per cent at Rs 68,294 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,540 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.33 per cent to USD 2,433.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

