Gold futures rise Rs 266 to Rs 93,435/10g

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 266 to Rs 93,435 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 266 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 93,435 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,318 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.45 per cent to USD 3,225.66 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW