Gold futures rise Rs 267 to Rs 76,511/10g

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 267 to Rs 76,511 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 267 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 76,511 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 792 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.39 per cent to USD 2,666 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW