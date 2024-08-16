Gold futures rise Rs 269 to Rs 70,405/10g

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 269 to Rs 70,405 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 269 or 0.38 per cent at Rs 70,405 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,875 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures fell 0.08 per cent to USD 2,490.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW