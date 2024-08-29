Business

Gold futures rise Rs 269 to Rs 72,012/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 269 to Rs 72,012 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 269 or 0.37 per cent at Rs 72,012 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,579 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.61 per cent to USD 2,553.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

