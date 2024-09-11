Business

Gold futures rise Rs 277 to Rs 72,190/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 277 to Rs 72,190 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 277 or 0.39 per cent at Rs 72,190 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,930 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.43 per cent to USD 2,554 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

Subscribe