Gold futures rise Rs 277 to Rs 72,190/10g

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 277 to Rs 72,190 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 277 or 0.39 per cent at Rs 72,190 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,930 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.43 per cent to USD 2,554 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW