Gold futures rise Rs 280 to Rs 70,916 per 10 g

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 280 to Rs 70,916 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 280 or 0.4 per cent at Rs 70,916 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,856 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.49 per cent to USD 2,356.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW