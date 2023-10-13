Gold futures rise Rs 282 to Rs 58,200 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 282 to Rs 58,200 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 282 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 58,200 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,828 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.67 per cent higher at USD 1,895.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW