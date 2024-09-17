Business

Gold futures rise Rs 29 to Rs 73,525/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 29 to Rs 73,525 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 29 or 0.04 per cent at Rs 73,525 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,680 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.10 per cent to USD 2,611.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC SHW

Subscribe