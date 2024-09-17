Gold futures rise Rs 29 to Rs 73,525/10g

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 29 to Rs 73,525 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 29 or 0.04 per cent at Rs 73,525 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,680 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.10 per cent to USD 2,611.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC SHW