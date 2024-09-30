Gold futures rise Rs 302 to Rs 75,020/10g

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 302 to Rs 75,020 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 302 or 0.4 per cent at Rs 75,020 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 463 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures declined 0.15 per cent to USD 2,654 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW