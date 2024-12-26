Gold futures rise Rs 302 to Rs 76,572/10g

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 302 to Rs 76,572 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 302 or 0.4 per cent at Rs 76,572 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,508 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.33 per cent to USD 2,625.52 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW