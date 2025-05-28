Gold futures rise Rs 304 to Rs 95,447/10g

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 304 to Rs 95,447 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 304 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 95,447 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,642 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures marginally fell to USD 3,300.64 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW