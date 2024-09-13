Gold futures rise Rs 312 to Rs 73,136/10g

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 312 to Rs 73,136 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 312 or 0.43 per cent at Rs 73,136 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,437 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.60 per cent to USD 2,596.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR