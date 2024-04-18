Gold futures rise Rs 32 to Rs 72,555 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 32 to Rs 72,555 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 32 or 0.04 per cent at Rs 72,555 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 21,734 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,390.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR