Gold futures rise Rs 328 to Rs 67,790 per 10gm

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 328 to Rs 67,790 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 328 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 67,790 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,050 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.70 per cent to USD 2,416.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR