Gold futures rise Rs 330 to Rs 62,516/10 g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 330 to Rs 62,516 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 330, or 0.53 per cent, at Rs 62,516 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,180 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.56 per cent to USD 2,056.10 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

