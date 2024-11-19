Gold futures rise Rs 335 to Rs 75,382/10g

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 335 to Rs 75,382 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 335 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 75,382 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,398 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.44 per cent to USD 2,623.35 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW