Gold futures rise Rs 337 to Rs 68,668 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 337 to Rs 68,668 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 337 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 68,668 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,606 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.78 per cent to USD 2,274.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR