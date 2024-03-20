Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 34 to Rs 65,617 per 10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 34 to Rs 65,617 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 34 or 0.05 per cent at Rs 65,617 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,636 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.08 per cent to USD 2,183 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

