Gold futures rise Rs 344 to Rs 73,782/10g

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 344 to Rs 73,782 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 344 or 0.47 per cent at Rs 73,782 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,679 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.66 per cent to USD 2,631.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

