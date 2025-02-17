Gold futures rise Rs 347 to Rs 85,034 per 10 g

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 347 to Rs 85,034 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 347 or 0.41 per cent at Rs 85,034 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,555 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 2,911.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU