Gold futures rise Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10g

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 353 to Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 353 or 0.48 per cent at Rs 74,490 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,897 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.65 per cent to USD 2,475.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW