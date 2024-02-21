Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 36 to Rs 62,203/10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 36 to Rs 62,203 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 36, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 62,203 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,491 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.01 per cent to USD 2,040 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR

